HC mulls banning motorised vehicles

: With an aim to decongest the area, the Delhi High Court on Thursday said it was considering banning all motorised vehicles from Chandni Chowk once the cycle rickshaws are licenced and regularised.

A Bench headed by Justice B.D. Ahmed asked the traffic police to come up with a plan to regulate vehicular traffic in the area, while adding that it wants smooth pedestrian movement.

Licenced rickshaws

The Bench was of the view that if the rickshaws and the rickshawpullers are registered and licenced, they can be allowed to ply in Chandni Chowk as a mode of public transport once motorised vehicles are banned from the area. Decongestion of Chandni Chowk is also an issue pending before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Manushi Sangathan and others on the redeveloping the walled city and creation of non-motorised vehicle lanes. The NGO is opposing the municipal corporation putting a cap on the total number of rickshaw licences that could be issued and the restrictions placed on persons other than owners plying rickshaws in the name of decongesting the area and its beautification.

Manushiá advocate Indira Unninayar said pursuant to the bench's order, it will see if the owners of cycle rickshaws plying in the area are open to registration and licensing of their rickshaws.

Parking facility

The Bench said designated parking facility should also be provided for people to park their vehicles and move on rickshaws to the desired destination and the inroads.

It was of the view that the walled city was an area where plying of cycle rickshaws should be "actively promoted" as they are non-polluting, reduce congestion and are a source of livelihood.

Besides, the court also directed the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee to hold a meeting with the civic agencies to decide on the issue of piao (water kiosk) outside Sisganj Gurdwara in Chandni Chowk. The kiosk was demolished by the MCD on the ground that it encroached on public road.

Meanwhile, the Bench was unhappy with the manner how existence of multiple agencies was leading to delay in works and chaos in the capital affecting its development.

It said Delhi was under siege due to it while advocating for someone with power over all the agencies.