HC dismisses PIL for ban on burqa in public places in Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to ban burqas and other veils in public places in the capital on the ground of they being a threat to security.

A Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) petition demanding ban on veils in public places as the Bench felt that the prayer made was not in public interest and the issue involved a policy decision.

“If it is a policy decision, the government will take care of it. How can we entertain it [PIL] under Article 226 [power of High Courts to issue certain writs]?” the Bench said.

“We cannot interfere in this writ petition. The same is dismissed. It is not an issue which deserves consideration by this court under the Article. It is not a matter of public interest.”

The plea sought a ban on wearing face veils including burqas, helmets, hoods etc at places like public transport, government buildings and heritage sites in the capital on ground of threat from terror activities.

Petitioner Sardar Ravi Ranjan Singh had said “the use of face coverings and wearing of full body cover like the burqa is a serious security issue and citizens are put to constant risk and fear in the capital which is in violation of Article 21 [protection of life and personal liberty] of the Constitution of India.”

“Face veils, burqas can be used to prevent identification at border check-posts etc. Further, criminals and extremists can use burqas to skip checking at police posts and barricades,” the petitioner had said.