Delhi

HC directs traffic police to impound unregistered e-rickshaws

Contempt plea alleges violations

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi Traffic Police and the Enforcement Department of the Delhi government to impound or seize all e-rickshaws plying in the Capital without a registration certificate.

The court was hearing a contempt plea filed by Shahnawaz Khan through advocate Sugrive Dubey, alleging that most e-rickshaws in the city were operating in violation of the law, and that the authorities were not taking any action against such vehicles.

Justice Manmohan issued the direction after the Transport Department told the court that only 19,424 e-rickshaws have been registered as of October 10. The petitioner claimed that over two lakh such vehicles are plying in the Capital.

Seeking directions to immediately stop plying of unlicensed e-rickshaws here, Mr. Khan, in his plea, told the court that several people have been killed in accidents involving these vehicles.

With regard to the aspect of electricity theft by e- rickshaw drivers, the court asked discoms to consider insulating power lines and run high-voltage current through it so that no one can tap power illegally. The discoms, however, contended that electricity was being tapped from junction boxes and light poles.

In view of several allegations by the petitioner, especially regarding the number of unlicensed e-rickshaws running on Delhi roads, the court asked Mr. Khan to implead associations representing e-rickshaw operators and other authorities concerned, including the discoms. The court listed the matter for hearing on January 13. — PTI

