HC deletes questions from DJS exam-2015

“Who won the Oscar Award for best actor in a lead female role in the year 2015?”

This was one of the questions in the Delhi Higher Judicial Examination-2015 that now stands deleted after the Delhi High Court found that, subject to interpretation, none of the options given as answers were correct.

A Bench of Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and Pratibha Rani was deciding petitions “attacking” answers to eight of the 125 questions in the DJS examination- 2015.

On December 18, 2015, the high court had invited applications from eligible candidates for nine vacancies in the Delhi Higher Judicial Services. The preliminary examination was conducted on April 3, 2016.

On April 8, the Delhi High Court had put on its website the model answer keys while inviting objections, if any, to its answers. All objections to the model answers were rejected and the result was declared on August 26.

Thereafter, petitions came up before the the high court challenging model answers to 18 questions, of which eight were finally pressed. Two of these were held incorrect while two were directed to be deleted by the Division Bench.

One of the questions was - The winner of the Oscar Award for Best Actor in a lead female role in 2015 is: 1. Cate Blanchett 2. Jennifer Lawrence 3. Helen Mirren 4. Brie Larson

The model answer was Brie Larson, which was contended saying that Brie Larson was the winner of the Oscar in 2016. The petitioner said that Julianne Moore had won the Oscar in 2015.

The Delhi High Court responded saying the question concerned the winner of the Oscar in the lead female role for a movie that released in 2015. The Bench, however, did not agree.

“A plain reading of the question would result in the understanding by the reader that the person posing the question wants to know as to who won the Oscar award for the best actor in lead female role in the year 2015, and not as to who won the Oscar award for the best actor in lead female role for the movies which were released in the year 2015. Therefore, it is our compulsion to hold that none of the options provided is the correct answer, requiring the questions to be deleted with consequence to flow as per the instructions i.e. 2 marks to be given to all the candidates and if negative marking has reduced the score of a candidate by 0.5 marks, the said reduction be taken away,” the Bench said in its judgement.

The other question whose model answer was held incorrect was: A person, A, fires a gun at a wedding reception leading to the death of one of the guests, whom he did not intend to hurt. Of the four options, the model answer was the option that said that “A has committed murder”.

“The question at hand does not state facts contemplated by the law to make the offence one of murder and, thus, qua the third question we conclude by holding that the correct answer is option 3,” said the Bench.

Besides these, one other question pertaining to adverse possession was corrected while another on territorial jurisdiction of court was deleted.

