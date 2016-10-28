HC asks for design for piao near gurdwara

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to give it a “nice architectural” design for a water kiosk to be built near the historic Sis Ganj Gurdwara in Chandni Chowk, which would ensure that traffic is not affected in the busy area.

The direction by a Bench of Justices B. D. Ahmed and Ashutosh Kumar came in the backdrop of demolition of a water kiosk ( piao ) there during a drive to remove encroachments in April following a high court order.

The kiosk was re-built overnight. The Bench asked the committee that instead of aggravating issues, it should think of moving ahead. “As a responsible management (DSGMC), you should respect the court order, and in future, design the piao in such a manner that there should be no obstruction. “Give us a nice architectural design so that we approve the same in the presence of authorities concerned here,” the court said. Asking it not to take law into its hand, the Bench said, “If you think that you are in minority, our Constitution is such that your rights will be protected.”

The court’s direction came during a hearing of the DSGMC’s plea that the water kiosk and another structure at the Bhai Matidas Chowk were heritage structures that should not be demolished.

