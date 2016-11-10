HC asks U.P. govt to explore measures to deal with smog

With alarming levels of pollution due to smog in Lucknow, the Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately explore all measures to deal with the “unprecedented” situation.

The Lucknow Bench of the court directed the U.P. chief secretary to instruct the appropriate departments and also inform the court about the outcome of measures that the state intends and proposes to take.

The order was passed by a Division Bench of Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Anil Kumar Srivastava on Tuesday on two PILs seeking directions for taking appropriate action in the matter.

”..... The state government is required to take up immediate remedial measures for the purpose of meeting this unprecedented situation,” the Bench observed.

The court order came as a blanket of smog engulfed parts of Uttar Pradesh, with State capital Lucknow bearing the brunt of thick haze and air pollution. People in the city are finding it difficult to breathe as smoke emanating from burning of crop and cow dung in the countryside have added to their woes.

MeT office said winter weather patterns do not allow wind to circulate, causing the pollution to stay for a longer period. They said smog gets formed by accumulation of pollutants in the air during this part of the year when temperatures are below normal with low wind speed and high moisture content. In dry weather, pollutants settle down or are blown away.

Besides the State capital, vast parts of western and central Uttar Pradesh are experiencing dense smog with rise of air pollution level, creating scare among people, especially children and those suffering from breathing ailments.-PTI