HC asks Centre’s stand on Vande Mataram

: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought to know the Centre’s stand on treating national song ‘Vande Mataram’ on a par with national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’.

A Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal was hearing a plea seeking directions to the Centre to ensure that due respect is shown when ‘Vande Mataram’ is played or sung.

Notices issued

Accordingly, the Bench issued notices to the ministries of Home Affairs and Law.

“Issue a writ of mandamus or any other direction to the respondents (MHA and Law Ministry) to issue appropriate order with respect to the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ for ensuring that due courtesy is observed when the national song is sung or played on the lines of national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’,” the petition, filed by Gautam R. Morarka, read.