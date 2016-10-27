H.P. govt blocking probe against Virbhadra: CBI

The Himachal Pradesh government was “blocking” CBI probe in the disproportionate assets case against Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and others by “acting as a proxy” for him, the agency told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

“State (Himachal Pradesh) is blocking the investigation by contesting the matter by acting as a proxy for the Chief Minister. It should actually support us,” Additional Solicitor General (ASG) P. S. Patwalia, appearing for CBI, told Justice Vipin Sanghi.

The ASG said the State’s argument that its police and courts would have probed the matter “pulls wool over no one’s eyes”.

“The Chief Minister is the executive head of the state. Police is under the State’s Home Department and the Home portfolio is with the CM,” he said during arguments on petitions filed by Mr Singh and others challenging the CBI’s jurisdiction to probe the case.

The day’s arguments commenced with the Advocate General of the State contending that “a subject of the state has been put to discriminatory treatment”. In the present case the ‘subject’ was the Chief Minister and his family members, he said and questioned how such “indulgence” can be shown by an agency which was “not authorised under the law”.

He said police was a State subject under the Constitution and a central agency was claiming that it was also authorised to investigate the matter.

The Advocate General also said the State police and the entire hierarchy of courts were there to deal with the matter and added that the State had not consented to transferring it from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi.

He said the CBI was set up under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 and when this Bill was proposed, it was said that the agency can conduct probe in all provinces “with the consent of the provinces”.

He claimed that under the Act, CBI’s jurisdiction was confined to union territories and added that there has to be consent from a State for extending the agency’s jurisdiction there.

On Tuesday, Virbhadra Singh’s counsel had claimed that CBI cannot on its own decide to probe offences outside Delhi without the consent of the concerned State.

The counsel had contended that in the instant matter, the alleged offence was committed in Himachal Pradesh as the disproportionate assets were located there and hence, the police of that state should have been probing it.

Mr Singh had earlier claimed before the court that CBI’s FIR against him was “premature” as it was based on the proceedings of Income Tax department, which was still pending.

He had said that CBI had lodged a preliminary enquiry (PE) in October 2012 which was later closed, but the agency registered a second PE on June 17 last year based on the same facts which were already investigated by it.

CBI had told the High Court that its probe in the DA case against Mr Singh and others was “complete” and it wanted to file the charge sheet in the matter. - PTI

