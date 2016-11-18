Gurugram to get online portal for air quality data

An online portal may soon be launched to facilitate all the information pertaining to pollution levels in different parts of the city as part of “Gurgaon Against Pollution — Let’s Fight Back” movement launched at the Epicenter in Sector 44 on Wednesday.

The movement is bringing together government officials, doctors, environmental experts and policy makers under one roof to discuss ways to control pollution.

Health effects

The proposed portal will have information on how far certain pollutants are above the normal range, precautionary measures, expert opinions and recommendations.

At the launch event, a panel discussion was also held on how Gurugram can “fight against pollution”.

The focus was also on ways to bring down cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, which damages the airways inside lungs, causing chest tightness, shortness of breath and persistent cough.

“Along with government’s effort, public participation is necessary to improve air quality,” said Dr. Himanshu Garg, Head of Department, Respiratory and Critical Care, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram.