Gurugram to get online portal for air quality data

An online portal may soon be launched to facilitate all the information pertaining to pollution levels in different parts of the city as part of “Gurgaon Against Pollution — Let’s Fight Back” movement launched at the Epicenter in Sector 44 on Wednesday.
The movement is bringing together government officials, doctors, environmental experts and policy makers under one roof to discuss ways to control pollution.
Health effects
The proposed portal will have information on how far certain pollutants are above the normal range, precautionary measures, expert opinions and recommendations.
At the launch event, a panel discussion was also held on how Gurugram can “fight against pollution”.
The focus was also on ways to bring down cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, which damages the airways inside lungs, causing chest tightness, shortness of breath and persistent cough.
“Along with government’s effort, public participation is necessary to improve air quality,” said Dr. Himanshu Garg, Head of Department, Respiratory and Critical Care, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor