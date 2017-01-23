Gurugram child home under scanner

A children’s home run by Ujjawal Niketan Charitable Trust in Sector 4 has come under the scanner of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Gurugram, for illegally handing over two girls, aged 7 and 8, to an unidentified person for adoption without following the legal procedure.

The two girls in question were handed over to the Trust by Mamta, a resident of Bhawani Enclave in Gurugram, in July. Mamta told The Hindu that the two girls belonged to her sister, who died last year. “I handed over the girls to the Trust in July. A month later the woman running the home, Lily, told me that she had given the two girls to someone. Lily has made me speak to the girls over the phone on a few occasions, but not revealed their address. I want the girls back,” said Mamta.

Child trafficking suspected

The CWC team that raided the home on November 24 last year has, in a report to the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, said that the conduct of the home has raised doubts of “child trafficking as the home did not provide any document to whom they handed over the children”.

The CWC suggested registration of an FIR against Lily on the presumption of child trafficking and sought an investigation. The CWC also found that the home lacked proper sanitation, hygiene and did not maintain proper nutrition chart for the children.

Notices issued

CWC chairperson Shakuntala Dhull said that she had already sent notices to Ms. Lily seeking explanation in this matter, but there was no reply. Ms. Dhull also accused Ms. Lily of taking the children out of the home without informing the CWC.

When contacted, Ms. Lily conceded that there was lack of hygiene in the premises but refuted charges of child trafficking. Ms. Lily said that she had given the two girls to her relatives for adoption through court and that the girls were now back in the home.

Rishi Kant of Shakti Vahini said that it was mandatory for the children’s home to inform the CWC before accepting any child and get their medical examination done. “It is in complete violation of the JJ Act to hand over children to someone for adoption without informing the CWC and then bring them back. The adoption can be done only as per Central Adoption Resource Authority guidelines and through the CWC.”