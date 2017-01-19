Gurgaon society red-faced after poop flies out of window

A condominium in upmarket DLF Phase-II here, facing a peculiar problem of an unidentified person throwing dog excreta on fellow residents from a tower, became a butt of jokes after the news leaked to social media before being picked up by the formal media and radio channels.

Domestic help culprit

However, it eventually turned out that a domestic help had been throwing the poop out of the window, feeling too lazy to take her employer's dog on a walk as it was too cold outdoors.

Narrow miss

But long before the culprit could be identified, the incidents kept the residents and the association on their toes. The first incident of poop throwing in DLF Phase-II took place on January 11 as a few residents narrowly missed being hit. The matter soon reached the association but the culprit could not be found. Even as the residents were trying to put the matter behind them as an isolated incident, it happened again two days later forcing the association to put out a formal notice.

“We regret to inform you that after a gap of two days the incidence of throwing poop has started again. The management takes serious note of this disgusting act and we are investigating further. We request residents to come forward and share with us any information that may be help us identify the culprit,” the notice read.

Notice circulated

A member of the association, not willing to be named, said that the culprit was soon identified and the matter was resolved, but someone shared the copy of the notice on social media.

The association members tried to downplay the incident later, even claiming that the copy of the notice on social media did not bear the signature of the office-bearers and was thus fake, but the news soon made it to the media and was even discussed on a radio channel.

‘Don’t go public’

It has now been learnt that the association has directed the residents not to speak about the matter publicly as it would only bring more ignominy to them and the apartments.