Guest teachers protest outside Sisodia’s house

Scores of guest teachers on Saturday staged a protest outside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence demanding permanent appointment.

“Our demands include permanent appointment of guest teachers, decision on fixed salaries and re-appointment of any guest teacher removed due to transfers or any other reason,” a statement by Delhi Guest Teachers Association said. “We had met Mr. Sisodia two months back with our demands but nothing has been done so far. So we have decided to boycott classes,” it said.

The Delhi government had in June directed the Directorate of Education (DoE) to reappoint all guest teachers in government schools who were removed due to transfer or postings of permanent teachers. Mr. Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, had said that guest teachers who were removed due to indiscipline and poor performance will not be re-engaged.

However, those who were disengaged prior to May 10 due to lack of vacancy in their schools will be deployed suitably in a different school.

