Great grandson among 3 held for woman’s murder

Three persons were arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the murder of a 75-year-old at east Delhi's Trilokpuri, the police said here on Saturday. One the arrested persons, identified as Deepak, is the victim’s great grandson.

Deepak and the other two accused — Harish and Ram Dayal — were arrested and the juvenile apprehended on Saturday night. Four gold kadas, a gold chain, a pair of earrings and other articles, including silver coins and coins worth around ₹ 8,000, and some personal documents of the victim were recovered from their possession, said a police officer.

Illicit liquor trade

According to the police, Deepak knew that the victim, who was allegedly into illicit liquor trade, kept jewellery and money at her house. He, along with the juvenile, attempted to commit a robbery at her residence, but was caught red-handed prompting her to raise an alarm, said DCP (East) Omvir Singh.

No witnesses

The duo overpowered the woman, strangled her and then slit her throat before contacting Harish and Ram Dayal, to dispose of the jewellery. Since the victim was staying alone, there was no eyewitness to the murder and her differently-abled son was visiting a relative in Coimbatore at the time while her married daughter lived nearby, the police said.

The house was found ransacked and valuables were suspected to be missing. Acting on a tip-off, Deepak and the juvenile were nabbed and some of the articles missing from the house of the victim were recovered from their possession. The police claimed they were later led to Harish and Ram Dayal and the stolen jewellery was recovered from their possession connecting them with the incident.