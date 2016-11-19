Govt. may ask SC to waive ECC for some time

The Delhi government may move the Supreme Court seeking waiver of the environment compensation charge (ECC) on commercial vehicles entering the Capital in view of the cash crunch being faced by drivers.

At a meeting at his residence on Thursday, according to an informed source, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured representatives from 200 prominent transport businesses operating in Delhi that the government would petition the apex court and the National Green Tribunal for the same given the difficulties they are facing. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present in the meeting.

Difficult times

“Mr. Kejriwal was apprised about the fact that as much as 80 per cent of the transport business is based on cash with every truck being allowed to carry Rs. 35,000 for expenses incurred during transit. However, due to demonetisation, drivers were facing hardships paying taxes – especially the ECC -- given the limited amount of cash in their possession,” said the source.

At risk

The Chief Minister was further told that the cash crunch was forcing drivers to leave vehicles carrying perishable items -- especially fruits and vegetables – on highways.

This could have a ripple effect on the availability of such items and send their prices soaring at city markets.

Mr. Kejriwal said his government was willing to take steps to remedy the situation and reduce the burden on drivers and on the average tax payer.