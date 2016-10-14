Govt trying to privatise water supply, says BJP

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Wednesday accused the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) of trying to mislead citizens by releasing “conflicting statements” about revenue from the collection of water bills.

Mr. Gupta said that on the one hand officials of the DJB were saying there had been increase in revenue collection due to new water connections and regularisation of unauthorised connections, but on the other hand were privatising the water bill distribution system claiming that revenue collection was going down.

“Is the Delhi government trying to privatise the DJB in the guise of privatising the bill distribution system? The DJB has privatised the bill distribution system in Rohini, Karol Bagh and two more locations in Delhi and it is just a matter of time before this policy is implemented throughout the city,” Mr. Gupta said.

The LoP also questioned the Delhi government’s claim that 1.87 lakh new water connections had been provided by laying new pipelines in 300 colonies. Mr. Gupta said that details on expenditure incurred by the Delhi government were being ‘hidden’.

“The fact is that large-scale theft of water is taking place in Delhi with the connivance of the DJB, which is causing loss of revenue,” Mr. Gupta said.

Khera Kalan

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay met residents of the Khera Kalan village in north-west Delhi and said that it was regrettable that during the last few months many houses in the historic village had developed big cracks.

He alleged that this was a symptom of negligence in digging work done by government agencies. “I have written a letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal in this regard and will meet L-G Najeeb Jung with a delegation of local residents over the issue soon,” Mr. Upadhyay said.