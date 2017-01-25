Delhi

Govt subsidy for over 3,000 e-rickshaw owners

In an effort to promote less-polluting transport options and boost last-mile connectivity, the Delhi government will offer subsidy to over 3,000 e-rickshaw owners, Environment and Forest Minister Imran Hussain said on Tuesday

The Delhi government will disburse ₹7 crore for 3,382 e-rickshaws registered with the Transport Department, Mr. Hussain said. The amount will come from the Air Ambience Fund, which was set up by the Delhi government in 2008 to boost ‘green’ technology by levying a fee on the sale of diesel.

For 2,027 e-rickshaws that were registered as of March 31, 2016, a subsidy of ₹15,000 each will be given. Another 1,355 e-rickshaws that were registered after April 1, 2016 will get a subsidy of ₹30,000 each. The subsidy amount will be released in February.

As per Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia’s budget speech for 2016-17, the government had given a total of ₹4.97 crore as subsidy for 3,709 battery-operated vehicles and e-rickshaws in 2015-16.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 8:27:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Govt-subsidy-for-over-3000-e-rickshaw-owners/article17090241.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY