Delhi

Govt hospitals to display rules for biomedical waste management

All Delhi government hospitals, dispensaries and other healthcare centres have been directed to display the statutory rules for biomedical waste management on their websites and notice boards,as per directions issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Display on websites

According to the circular, “As per directions of the Health Minister, the Awareness Generation for Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016, are to be displayed on all Delhi government hospital websites and notice boards of Delhi government hospitals/dispensaries of DGHS and all healthcare facilities.”

Biomedical waste comprises human and animal anatomical waste, treatment apparatus including needles, syringes and other material used in healthcare facilities. This waste is generated during diagnosis, treatment or immunisation in hospitals, nursing homes, pathological laboratories, blood banks, among others.

The Delhi government runs 36 hospitals, with Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) hospital being the biggest. Other hospitals under the city government include GB Pant Hospital, LBS Hospital and GTB Hospital.

