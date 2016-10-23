Govt begins fire safety audit of city hospitals

The Delhi government has begun a fresh fire safety audit of city hospitals starting with the inspection of two major hospitals.

The move comes in the wake of the fire incident at a private medical facility in Bhubaneswar, which left at least 23 people dead.

“We conducted fire audit at Lok Nayak (LNJP) Hospital on Saturday and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital at Rohini on Friday. The assessment reports are awaited,” Chief Fire Officer of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, told PTI.

The Delhi government runs 36 hospitals, with LNJP Hospital being the biggest. “Within a month the government will finish inspection of all hospitals, including GTB Hospital and G. B. Pant Hospital,” said Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Incidentally, a fire broke out in the children’s ward of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital at Dilshad Garden in east Delhi on Saturday, but all patients and staff were evacuated safely. — PTI