Govt asks citizens to not burst any firecrackers

The Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday appealed to Delhiites to celebrate a crackers-free Diwali to minimise air pollution.

The appeal was made by Health and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and Environment Minister Imran Hussain at a joint briefing on Friday. The Ministers requested the people to join the fight against air pollution by staying away from firecrackers.

Mr. Hussain also inaugurated an anti-fire cracker campaign at the Presentation Convent School, Delhi, and flagged off a rally by school children to spread the message of ‘Say No to Crackers’.

The government said efforts were being made to sensitise people about the orders by the Supreme Court, which bans bursting of crackers from 10p.m. to 6a.m., to control air and noise pollution.