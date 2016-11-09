AAP govt appeals to public for solutions
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday invited suggestions from the people on ways to tackle air pollution in the city. In his appeal on online platform ‘change.org’, Mr. Mishra said that pollution levels in Delhi have reached a point of being a public ‘healthemergency’. “I have seen multiple petitions and appeals on change.org to address Delhi’s pollution crisis. This problem needs collective action from State governments, the Centre and you,” Mr. Mishra said, adding that within an hour of his appeal to the public, more than 5,000 suggestions poured in.
— Staff Reporter
