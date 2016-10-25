Government issues advisory on bird flu

The Delhi government on Monday issued a health advisory after six more birds died of suspected avian flu.

The H5N8 flu has resulted in the deaths of 64 birds since October 14, though the Delhi government has maintained that this particular strain isn’t harmful to humans. In view of the bird flu outbreak here, Animal Husbandry Minister Gopal Rai cancelled his two-day visit to Goa, scheduled from Tuesday.

Pressing matter

“Mr. Rai has cancelled his Goa visit due to the bird flu scare in city. Once the situation is under control, his visit will be rescheduled,” said a senior AAP functionary.

Mr. Rai was to campaign for his party in Goa, which goes to poll next year.

Among the bird deaths so far in the Capital, three deaths have been confirmed to have been caused by the H5N8 avian influenza. Only last month, the Delhi government was criticised as most of its Ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, were out of station during the chikungunya and dengue outbreak.

Earlier, the Delhi Development Authority was advised to bury carcasses of the birds deep in the ground as per the guidelines. “The disinfection process as per the action plan guidelines has been undertaken at the zoo and Ghazipur mandi,” a senior government official said.

Meanwhile at the Delhi zoo, which reported the first case of bird flu, officials maintained that chances of the resident birds contracting the influenza were weak.

“We are assuming that migratory birds may have carried the pathogenic strains. However, we can be clear only when we get a word from Jalandhar and Bhopal, where we have sent the samples,” said zoo curator Riyaz Khan.

