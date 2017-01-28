Go to people with report card, Tiwari tells cadres

The upcoming civic polls will be an “assessment” of development works undertaken by the BJP-led municipalities, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari told party workers on Saturday even as he directed its sitting councillors to go to the voters with a “positive mindset” and a report card of their performance.

Municipal polls

Mr. Tiwari said the councillors should focus on being “responsible towards the people” instead of seeking to take on the Opposition’s allegations against them, Mr. Tiwari said in his address to the executive committees of five district units of the Delhi BJP.

“Party workers and councillors should keep a positive attitude and present to the people the report card of the works done in their areas in spite of the adverse financial conditions. We are accountable to the people and are under no obligation to reply to the criticism of the Opposition,” Mr. Tiwari said.

‘Delhiites suffering’

“The people of Delhi, who are suffering from the mis-governance of the Kejriwal government, will give their verdict,” the BJP leader said.

Party workers will have to go door to door and highlight the “corruption and nepotism” of the Kejriwal government, Mr. Tiwari said.

Senior party leaders Siddharthan, Shazia Ilmi and Kuljeet Chahal were at the executive committee meetings of Delhi BJP’s New Delhi, west Delhi, northwest, northeast and Mehrauli districts.