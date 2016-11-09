Global agritech meeting in Jaipur from today

“Celebrity animals”, global best techniques and special beauty parlours for camels will be among the major attractions at the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM-2016) beginning here on Wednesday.

The three-day event, being organised jointly by the State government and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), will showcase the best of technologies suited to the agro-climatic conditions of Rajasthan. It will also provide a platform to investors, manufacturers, academicians and researchers.

While the celebrity animals will display an artificial leg prosthetic technique for disabled cows, beautification of camels as a tradition in the State is expected to be a crowd puller. Acrobatics by a camel, Hansraj, from Jhunjhunu will also enthral the visitors.

State Agriculture Minister Prabhulal Saini said here on Tuesday that camel breeding and poultry and quail farming, taken up in different parts of Rajasthan in a big way, would also be displayed at the meet.

Agricultural experts from across the world will be among the key speakers in the seminars during the event. Seminars on diverse topics such as evergreen revolution, technology frontiers, water use efficiency, sustainable livelihood and agri-tourism will be organised at the meet.