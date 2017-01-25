Girls help cops chase down mobile snatcher

A group of girls helped policemen chase down a mobile snatcher in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh last week, the police said.

According to one of the girls, she and her her two friends were on their way to Peera Garhi Bus Depot from SPM College on January 20. Around noon, when their bus stopped at Madipur, two boys snatched her mobile phone and started running.

“The complainant and her friends showed extreme valour, raised a cry and started chasing the boy. One of the girls apprehended the person who snatched the phone. In the meantime, patrolling staff also reached there and arrested the accused,” said a police officer.

Hockey skills

The girls are hockey players and said their habit of running around the field helped chase down the 19-year-old. The accused has been identified as Dalchand alias Sunny. Hunt is on for the accomplice.