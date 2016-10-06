Delhi

Girl gangraped in U.P.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five men in Sahaswan here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the girl was going to attend a marriage function with her elder sister.

Both were abducted by a group of five men who took them to a secluded place. The elder sister was tied while they raped the teenager, said Sanjay Rai, Superintendent of Police (Rural).

An FIR was lodged and cases were registered against the accused under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) of IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused and further investigations are underway, Mr Rai said.

- PTI

