Girl gang-raped in central Delhi hotel

: A girl was allegedly gangraped by three-four men at a hotel in central Delhi’s Paharganj.

Acquaintance involved

The incident happened on Friday when the minor was called by an acquaintance for a meeting at the hotel, the police said.

When the victim reached there, the acquaintance was sitting with his other friends whom she didn't recognise, said a senior police officer.

They allegedly took turns to rape the minor after which they threatened her of dire consequences if she approached the police, he added.

The victim reached home and informed about her family about the incident.

Complaint filed

Subsequently, a police complaint was filed.

The medical examination of the girl confirmed sexual assault, the police officer said, adding teams had been formed to nab the accused. —PTI