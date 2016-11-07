Delhi

Girl gang-raped in central Delhi hotel

: A girl was allegedly gangraped by three-four men at a hotel in central Delhi’s Paharganj.

Acquaintance involved

The incident happened on Friday when the minor was called by an acquaintance for a meeting at the hotel, the police said.

When the victim reached there, the acquaintance was sitting with his other friends whom she didn't recognise, said a senior police officer.



They allegedly took turns to rape the minor after which they threatened her of dire consequences if she approached the police, he added.

The victim reached home and informed about her family about the incident.

Complaint filed

Subsequently, a police complaint was filed.

The medical examination of the girl confirmed sexual assault, the police officer said, adding teams had been formed to nab the accused. —PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 3:40:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Girl-gang-raped-in-central-Delhi-hotel/article16438785.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY