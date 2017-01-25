Girl found dead inside pit

: Two days after a 10-year-old girl was found dead in a water tank in Saraswati Kunj here, the body of a five-year-old girl was found in a pit inside a park near Rajiv Chowk here on Thursday.

The girl had gone to Peer Baba Dargah along with her grandmother and twin sister on the evening of January 5 when she went missing.

“She went to a public toilet nearby to relieve herself. When she did not return, I tried to find her. But she could not be located,” said the girl’s grandmother.

Later, her father carried out a search in the area, but to no avail. The next day, a case of kidnapping was registered at the Civil Lines police station. The search for the girl ended on Wednesday afternoon, when a traffic policeman deployed at Rajiv Chowk went to relieve himself and spotted the body in the pit. He then informed the police.

The police said the body was decomposed and the girl’s brief was missing, causing suspicion of rape. The post-mortem report was awaited to ascertain the cause of death. The police said it was fourth such case over the past two months in which the body of a minor girl was found at an isolated spot. Sexual assault is suspected in all the cases.

Killer on the prowl?

Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar said it was possible that the same person was behind all the cases. “The four cases bear striking similarities in the manner the girls went missing and later found dead. While one of the girls had gone missing from outside Sai Dham Temple in Sector 49, another had gone missing from Sadar Bazar in December last,” said the officer.