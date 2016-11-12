Ghaziabad factory fire claims 13 lives

Thirteen persons were charred to death after a fire broke out in a garments factory in Shaheed Nagar, Ghaziabad district, on Friday morning. Following the incident, heavy police force has been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

The factory was reportedly running illegally in G-block of Shaheed Nagar. There were 16 workers inside at the time of the incident.

Thirteen persons died while three others had a miraculous escape after they jumped from the roof.

The locals allege that the fire tenders reached nearly 90 minutes after the call.

Victims suffocated

“The workers lived in the factory. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, they noticed dense smoke. Most of the victims died due to suffocation,” said Azad, a local.

The victims were rushed to GTB hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Allaudeen (23), Salman (24), Aamir (24), Shamoon (24), Naazim (25), Noor Mohammad (30), Chotte (35), Naseem (20), Mobin (23), Asmat (22), Nigehbaan (21), Zakib (26) and Azad (25).

Three others: Shahbuddin, Shahrukh and Furkan, sustained severe injuries.

“We have ordered a probe into the matter. I have asked for a list of illegal units running in the area,” said IG (Meerut range) Ajay Anand, who was at the spot.

Fourteen fire tenders had reached the spot to douse the flames. Fire Station Officer Abul Abbas Hussain said the fire was reported at 5.20 a.m.

“The main challenge was getting through the narrow lanes that lead to the factory. We could not get our fire tenders at an advantageous position to tackle the blaze. However, we managed to bring the fire under control after two hours,” said Mr. Hussain, adding that prima facie the cause of the fire appears to be a case of short circuit, “we are probing”.

There are several illegal dyeing and garments units in Shaheed Nagar. “An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire and check whether there were any security lapses by the owners,” said SP City Ghaziabad Salman Taj Patil.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has announced Rs. 2 lakh compensation to the family of each of the deceased.

