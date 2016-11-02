Gazing at Chilean skies

Gazing into the night sky filled with stars is no longer a possibility for children in Delhi as light and air pollution ensure that the celestial universe remains hidden. This Friday, the Nehru Planetarium is organising a programme in which it is bringing the Chilean skies to the city. Chile is known in the astronomical circles for its beautiful, dark sky locations, completely free of light pollution. Guillermo Blanc from the Las Campanas observatory, Chile, and Vice-President of the Chilean Astronomical Society will be giving a talk at the Planetarium on the evolution of galaxies.

World’s largest telescopes

Prof. Blanc will also share with the participants the excitement of frontier astronomy from Chile that has some of the largest telescopes in the world, stationed at Mount Paranal.

In a prelude to his talk, Prof. Blanc says, “Today Chile hosts about 50 per cent of all the telescope collecting area in the world. These observational resources, together with a supportive institutional environment that provides an ideal setting for international observatories while ensuring significant access to these facilities for researchers at Chilean institutions, have allowed the growth of a large and active astronomical community with hundreds of members.”

Rathnasree, Director, Nehru Planetarium, said that on Friday those wanting to participate in the lecture are invited to be at the planetarium by 9:30 a.m. A Full Dome sky theatre show created by the planetarium titled “Yeh Tara, Woh Tara: An alert on Light Pollution” will be shown to the participants, followed by Prof. Blanc’s lecture.