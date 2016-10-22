Garbage mounds ‘like Qutub Minar’, says SC

An “alarming” situation prevails in Delhi as the garbage mounds near three landfill sites here are “like Qutub Minar”, the Supreme Court said on Friday as it rapped the Delhi government for not doing enough to dispose of the huge quantity of waste.

It also asked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators to create awareness about garbage disposal among the people.

“Garbage mounds near landfill sites are above 45 metres. The Qutub Minar is 73 metres high and these mounds are more than half the size. It’s an alarming situation. Who is going to deal with it? You (government) have to deal with the problem,” a bench of Justices M. B. Lokur and Adarsh Kumar Goel said.

The observations came when Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Delhi Chief Secretary, pointed out that there are towers of garbage at the landfill sites at Okhla, Gazipur and Bhalswa.

— PTI