Delhi

Gangster held for murder

: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a man for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old youth in Delhi Cantonment in July.

The accused, Laxman, is an alleged member of the Gaurav Jharera gang, which is active in south-west Delhi, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav. Laxman was among a dozen men who had allegedly thrashed the victim, Akash, with iron rods to claim supremacy in the area.

“On July 17, Lakshman along with Vishal, Vijay alias Dhoni, Deepak, Gaurav, Bunty and some juveniles had thrashed Akash fatally with iron rods near Thimayya Park, Kirbi Place. Traffic police personnel present at the spot had nabbed Gaurav and three juveniles, while Laxman and three others had fled,” said Mr. Yadav.

Laxman was arrested on October 14 based on a tip-off that he would be arriving near a metro station in Dwarka.

“After completing Class X, Laxman joined thegang to earn fame and quick money,” said Mr. Yadav.

