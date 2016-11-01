Delhi

Gangotri temple closes for winters

The sacred portals of the Gangotri shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas here were ceremoniously closed on Monday for the winters and will remain so till May.

The shrine closed on the occasion of Annakoot festival amid chanting of vedic hymns. The idol of goddess Ganga was taken in a colourful palanquin to Mukhwa village through the Bhairoghat, Gangotri Shrine Samiti chief Mukesh Semwal said.

“For the next six months the goddess will be worshipped at the village,” he said, adding on Diwali pilgrims thronged the temple to be part of the closing ceremony.

The temple is located at 3,415 metres above sea level and is one of the four famous Himalayan shrines of Uttarakhand.

Called the ‘Char Dham’ it becomes snowbound during the peak winter months and closes either in October or November every year.

“The temple reopens for devotees in the month of May after the snow melts and the roads are cleared,” Mr. Semwal said. -PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 1:50:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Gangotri-temple-closes-for-winters/article16086438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY