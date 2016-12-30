Gang-rape accused sent to police custody

Four men, arrested for allegedly raping a US tourist in a 5-star hotel earlier this year, were on Thursday sent to two-day police custody after the probe agency said they were needed for custodial interrogation. Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Anand sent the accused to Delhi Police custody after they were produced on expiry of two days of judicial remand.

The police told the court that one more person was still absconding and interrogation of these four accused was required in this regard. PTI