Gang of four arrested for robberies

The east Delhi police have busted a gang of robbers, including two women, wanted in cases of night robberies, from Trilokpuri. The accused were identified as Imraan and Sanjay, while the names of the women were withheld.

According to the police, during the course of the investigation the teams tried to develop information regarding gangs with a similar modus operandi. CCTV footages were collected and checked discreetly to gather clues.

Suspects confess

“During the course of the investigation, a tip-off was received that the gang members are located in Trilokpuri. Immediately, a raid was conducted and four accused persons including two women were apprehended. All of them confessed their involvement in the robberies and were arrested,” the police said.