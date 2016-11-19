From pillar to post in Gurugram

“Exchange and withdrawal will be entertained after availability of currency. Sorry for inconvenience” read a notice pasted at the Gurugram head post office on Friday morning.

“No cash for basic needs”

“I came from Khandsa village expecting a shorter queue at the post office, but they did not have cash at all. I have to attend a wedding on Saturday, but do not have money to buy clothes and gifts. My landlord too has been pressuring me for rent, but I don’t have cash even for basic needs,” said 45-year-old Jai Prakash, who works at a garments factory.

Post office assistant Shilpa said they did not have both cash and indelible ink, as a result of which withdrawal and exchange facilities remained suspended.

Loss of pay

Daily wager Arvinder Mandal has been running from one bank to another for the past several days to get the cash exchanged, but in vain.

“I have not been able to get the cash exchanged despite spending seven to eight hours in queues for the past three days. I came to the head post office expecting fewer people, but it has already run out of cash,” said the dejected 38-year-old.

Employed at a construction site, standing in queue effectively means losing his daily wage of Rs.450 per day.

Not worth it

Disapproving the latest Rs.2,000 cap, Ankit said the amount was not worth standing in queue for eights hours.

“Also, how long can one survive on Rs.2,000 in a city like Gurugram? It is not enough to take care of expenses if someone in the family needs medical care. And now after your finger is inked, you cannot come back to exchange for weeks together,” said the student, adding that only the poor were suffering.

45 post offices

Catering to more than 45 post offices in Gurugram, Mewat and parts of Rewari, the head post office has been facing severe cash crunch since the Modi government announced its decision to demonetise Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes.

Surge in demand

“Going by the surge in demand, we need at least Rs.4 crore to Rs.5 crore every day. On Friday, I managed to get only Rs.50 lakh. That too, because I am on good terms with the State Bank of India manager,” said Post Master C.J. Arora, adding that his branch was not able to offer exchange and withdrawal for nearly half the days since November 9 due to cash crunch.

“The post office officials come to me demanding Rs.4 lakh to Rs.5 lakh, but I can only manage to spare Rs.20,000 to Rs.30,000 per post office. We have a widespread network and presence in the remotest of villages that do not have banks. But there is no cash. Even at the head office, we do not have more than Rs.7 lakh to Rs.8 lakh per day for exchange,” said Mr. Arora.

The unprecedented crowd has also hampered routine work at the post office.

“We also distribute old age pensions. However, we are forced to send elderly people back empty-handed due to insufficient cash,” said Mr. Arora, adding that the situation was not likely to improve over the next two-three weeks.