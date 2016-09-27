From 2017, AIIMS to admit 100 students for UG courses

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences here will admit 100 students from the country for its undergraduate programme from next academic session, increasing the number of seats from the existing 72, its director announced on Monday.

Besides, seven foreign nationals would also be admitted for the institute’s MBBS course from 2017.

“In 60 years of its journey, AIIMS has grown in strength, thanks to the sheer dedication of our predecessors and former directors who shaped this institution. It has grown tremendously with time, both academically and in service delivery. - PTI