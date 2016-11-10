Free travel at Gurgaon toll till Friday midnight

Traffic jams choked the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza within hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement about Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes ceasing to be legal tender.

With toll attendants refusing to accept the notes, at one point the jam extended up to two kms on either side. The police had to then allow free travel to clear traffic. In fact, till late on Wednesday evening the traffic police allowed motorists to pass without making payments every 10 to 15 minutes to prevent a traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

“Every 10-15 minutes, traffic extends till the U-turn that is just 200 metres away, blocking vehicles coming from Delhi. It also blocks traffic coming from Jaipur. We are forced to allow free passage of vehicles every few minutes. In the morning, traffic extended two kms on both sides,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Highways) Dharamvir.

Toll staff run out of cash

Though the toll attendants started accepting Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes around noon, the confusion continued as the attendants ran out of cash. “Most people are giving Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 notes, but I don’t have any Rs. 100 notes anymore. The only way out is to let them go without making payments,” said a toll attendant.

Sarabjit Singh, who had come from Sonipat, said: “It is a welcome move, but the government should have made adequate preparations.”

The toll gates were opened on Wednesday evening to allow free travel till the midnight of November 11. “We received directions from the National Highways Authority of India around 6 p.m. to allow free travel,” said said T.C. Rao, Chief Managing Director of Skylark Group - the company that manages the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

