Four robbers arrested for snatching Rs.7.8 lakh

Four men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a collection agent of Rs.7.79 lakh in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar last month. Two accused are still at large.

The police have recovered Rs.50,000 from the looted amount, besides a car and a scooty used during the robbery. Efforts are on to recover the rest of the booty and nab the remaining suspects.

Victim Anil Kumar, who works for a private company located in south Delhi’s Panchsheel Park, was in-charge of collecting payments from various centres of the company and depositing them at the office.

The arrest revealed that two of the robbers were aware that Mr. Kumar carried large sums of money. The accused involved four more persons to rob him and began by studying his movements.

“The victim was headed to his office with Rs.7.79 lakh in a bag when the robbers intercepted him near the Patparganj underpass,” said Rishi Pal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

Two of the robbers, who were already waiting near the underpass, managed to stop him and push him off his motorcycle. The victim, who tried to save the bag, was brutally thrashed by the duo. The robbers were joined by two more associates, who arrived at the spot in a car and fled from the scene.

Some witnesses, who were unable to prevent the robbery, managed note down the car’s registration number. Armed with these details, a team from Pandav Nagar police station launched technical surveillance and arrested the four suspects, all aged between 20 and 28 years, on Monday.

Identified as Amit, Kapil, Raju and Titender, they are all NCR residents. The police have identified the remaining suspects as well.