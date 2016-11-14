Four persons detained with Rs 98.50 lakh

The Railway Protection Force on Sunday detained four persons and seized Rs 98.50 lakh, in Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination currency notes, from their possession in a train at Danapur railway station of Patna district.

Acting on a tip-off, RPF Inspector R. K. Kachhvaha with other officers raided the AC bogey (AC-3) of Danapur-Udhna Express at Danapur railway station and recovered Rs 98,50,000 from the possession of four persons, including two women, RPF Senior Commandant C. M. Mishra told reporters.

Mr. Mishra said the four persons along with the recovered amount had been handed over to the Income Tax (IT) Department.

IT Department sources said the Department would now investigate into the matter.-PTI