Delhi

Four mohalla clinics to come up near night shelters

relief:The four mohalla clinics will come up at Jama Masjid, Yamuna Pushta, Sarai Kale Khan and Shakurbasti.file photo

The Delhi government is set to open four mohalla clinics near some night shelters in the city. Officials say that the clinics will be ready by December.

Every winter, scores of homeless succumb to the elements due to lack of shelter and health care.

The four mohalla clinics will come up at Jama Masjid, Yamuna Pushta, Sarai Kale Khan and Shakurbasti, taking total number of clinics to 107.

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has identified land for these clinics and the Health Department will construct them.

150,000 homeless

“The health of those living in the night shelters deteriorates during winters. We had requested the Health Department for health facilities for the homeless,” said V. K. Jain, chief executive officer of the DUSIB.

As per the data of the Zonal Integrated Police Network, which come under the Ministry of Home Affairs, there are nearly 150,000 homeless people in Delhi, of which only 4,890 get shelter. Between January 2004 and October 2015, 33,518 homeless have died in Delhi.

At present, DUSIB has around 190 shelters.

Not every homeless resides in shelters but knows the locations. This way, they can at least avail the free health facilities, if not other services such as shelter, food and blankets,” said Mr Jain.

As per DUSIB’s night shelter policy, a dispensary has to be available nearby. But in many cases, the dispensaries aren’t there or medicines are not available.

Officials of the Health Department said that it is easy to construct mohalla clinics as it needs less space and is a temporary structure.

“Land is provided to us by DUSIB and we aren’t opening mohalla clinics where a dispensary already exists,” said a Delhi government official.

DUSIB along with Health Department is identifying more locations for mohalla clinics around night shelters.

