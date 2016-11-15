Four killed, seven injured in road accident

Four pilgrims were killed and seven others injured when their vehicle overturned in Sadarpur here, the police said on Monday.

The pilgrims were on their way to Rajghat for a holy dip in the Ganga, when their tractor-trolley met with the accident last night, Bilgram police station SP, Rajiv Malhotra said.

The four killed in the mishap have been identified as Rohit (10), Haripal (40), Malti (50) and Sarvesh (30), the SP said, adding that the injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

All the victims belonged to Sandana Barauli village under the Beniganj police station area, the police added. - PTI