Four killed in car accident

: Four persons died while three others were injured when two cars collided on the Yamuna Expressway in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Navneet Kaur (36), Jasvinder Kaur (52), Brahlin Kaur (9) and Laxmi Singh (42).

Unfortunate occurrence

The incident happened when a Mahindra SUV rammed another car after the tyres of the vehicle burst.

The SUV was being driven by one Harjot Singh (40), who lives in Sector 15, Noida.

“Singh was returning with his wife Navneet, sister Jasvinder, son Anmol (5) and daughter Brahmi to Noida from Agra, where he works. Near Sports City, the SUV rammed a Ford Figo on another lane after the tyres of the vehicle burst,” said a senior police officer.

The Ford Figo was being driven by one Sanjeev Singh (46), who was going to Lucknow with his wife Laxmi to attend a marriage ceremony.

Singh is an Army commando officer, and hails from Sadar Bazar in New Delhi.

Following the accident, staff members of a toll operator company rushed the victims to a hospital, where four were declared dead on arrival. The others are recuperating.

Meanwhile, commuters said the expressway needed to be adequately lit as accidents occurred mostly at night. Apart from speeding, tyres burst due to poor visibility, absence of fencing at some locations, and movement of stray animals.

Police presence must

They also said there was a need to increase police patrolling on the expressway.

On November 3, over a dozen people were injured in two major vehicle pile-ups on the expressway in Mathura district due to dense fog.

Although the speed limit on the expressway is 100 kmph, there have been allegations of speeding.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)