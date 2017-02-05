Delhi

Four held with fake tickets at IGIA

: Four persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly entering the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here using fake e-tickets.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials said the incident was reported around 1:00 p.m., when five people entered Terminal II of the airport to travel to Hyderabad.

Cops sniff trouble

Sensing what officials termed were the party’s “suspicious movements”, CISF personnel intercepted them and checked their flight status from the airline, which said that four of the tickets had been cancelled on January 9.

“While the actual flier, a woman identified as Shama Khan, left for Hyderabad, four others who entered the airport to see her off were detained and handed over to the police,” the officials said.

‘Criminal trespass’

The four have been booked under charges of criminal trespass and other Sections of the IPC.

