Four drug peddlers arrested

The police on Wednesday arrested four alleged drug peddlers and recovered a large quantity of brown sugar and other banned drugs from them in Pulwama and Anantnag districts of south Kashmir.
Mehraj-Ud-Din Wani, Mohammad Ayoub Fergadi and Mohammad Rafiq Kaloo were arrested after the police recovered 56 packets of brown sugar during search of a three-wheeler at Awantipora, near here, on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, a police spokesman said.
“Hailing from Bemina and Noorbagh localities of Srinagar, the trio were notorious drug peddlers and arrested on a tip off,” he said, adding a case under NDPS Act has been registered against them.
In another operation, he said, police arrested a “drug peddler” and recovered 97 kilograms of ‘Fukki’ from his possession in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.
Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar was driving a cab when he was intercepted by the police, he said, adding the search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the huge quantity of Fukki, a narcotic substance. - PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor