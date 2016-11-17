Four drug peddlers arrested

The police on Wednesday arrested four alleged drug peddlers and recovered a large quantity of brown sugar and other banned drugs from them in Pulwama and Anantnag districts of south Kashmir.

Mehraj-Ud-Din Wani, Mohammad Ayoub Fergadi and Mohammad Rafiq Kaloo were arrested after the police recovered 56 packets of brown sugar during search of a three-wheeler at Awantipora, near here, on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, a police spokesman said.

“Hailing from Bemina and Noorbagh localities of Srinagar, the trio were notorious drug peddlers and arrested on a tip off,” he said, adding a case under NDPS Act has been registered against them.

In another operation, he said, police arrested a “drug peddler” and recovered 97 kilograms of ‘Fukki’ from his possession in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar was driving a cab when he was intercepted by the police, he said, adding the search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the huge quantity of Fukki, a narcotic substance. - PTI