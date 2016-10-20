Four die of diarrhoea in Madhya Pradesh

Diarrhoea outbreak has claimed four lives, including a four-month-old baby, and affected 195 people in Khetia nagar panchayat in the district in the last three days, an official said on Wednesday.

District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Rajni Dawar confirmed the deaths and a medical team has been rushed to Khetia bordering Maharashtra, around 125 kms from district headquarters.

As many as 135 people have been admitted to different hospitals by Tuesday, while sixty new patients were admitted to different hospitals on Wednesday, she said.

Out of the new 60 patients, four were in serious condition and were referred to the district hospital, she added.

They complained of severe vomiting and loose motion, the CMHO said.

Ms Dawar said the patients in Khetia belong to villages in the hilly area close to Maharashtra border and it is suspected that the patients, mostly tribals, fell sick after drinking contaminated water of lake and rain-fed nullahs.

Efforts are underway to determine the cause of diarrhoea outbreak in Khetia nagar panchayat, she added.

The four deceased were identified as Anil Barela (38) of Simariya village, Than Singh (42) of Batki village, Chintu (35) of Rakhi Buzurgh village while the 4-month-old baby was from Dhavdi village, the official said. - PTI