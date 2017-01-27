Delhi

Four DU students held for robbery

: Four Delhi University students have been arrested for allegedly robbing a delivery boy and fleeing with the delivery items in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar.

The accused, identified as Rahul, Shivam, Jasvinder and Ashok, are students of B.Sc and BA courses. The police said they became friends a few months ago. The delivery boy, Selvin, purportedly told the police that the men ordered a phone worth ₹ 26,000. When he went to deliver the order on the mentioned address, two people took him to an abandoned area on a bike, saying they were friends of the person who has made the order.

The men started to thrash him when they reached the spot and robbed him of all the orders that he was carrying and fled.

