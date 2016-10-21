Former Pro-Kabaddi star arrested for wife's suicide

Indian kabaddi star Rohit Chillar has been arrested for the death of his wife who allegedly committed suicide in West Delhi on Monday.

Confirming the arrest, Vijay Kumar, DCP (West Delhi), said the sportman's transit remand was being sought from Mumbai. "Accused's father has also surrendered before the police. He will be produced in court today," the DCP said in Friday.

Chillar and his parents have been booked for dowry death after his 28-year-old wife, Lalita, left behind a suicide note and a long audio recording in which she blamed them for dowry harassment and cruelty.

Married to Chillar only in March this year, Lalita had been living with her parents in West Delhi's Nangloi for the few weeks before her suicide.

Her family had alleged that Chillar and his parents had been harassing Lalita to pressurise her parents to gift them a luxurious car.

Chillar's father, however, had pleaded innocence. He had alleged that Lalita was opposed to the kabaddi player living with his parents and wanted him to abandon them and move elsewhere.

Chillar has represented Patna Raiders team in the Pro Kabaddi League in the past and was serving as an anchor and expert in the ongoing Kabaddi World Cup when his wife killed herself.