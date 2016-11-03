Delhi

Former Independent candidate shot dead in U.P.

A 30-year-old man, who had contested the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as an Independent, was shot dead by two persons here, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Hemendra Kumar was returning home after closing his shop. Two bike-borne assailants shot him dead, they said. Kumar had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 Assembly polls as an Independent candidate.

An FIR has been registered in this regard against three persons on the complaint of the victim’s father, the police said.

They added that an old enmity with relatives might be the motive behind the killing. - PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 2:12:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Former-Independent-candidate-shot-dead-in-U.P./article16091303.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY