Former Independent candidate shot dead in U.P.

A 30-year-old man, who had contested the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as an Independent, was shot dead by two persons here, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Hemendra Kumar was returning home after closing his shop. Two bike-borne assailants shot him dead, they said. Kumar had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 Assembly polls as an Independent candidate.

An FIR has been registered in this regard against three persons on the complaint of the victim’s father, the police said.

They added that an old enmity with relatives might be the motive behind the killing. - PTI