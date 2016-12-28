Delhi

Former Home Secretary Anil Baijal to be Delhi Lt Governor

A 1969 batch IAS officer of U.T cadre, he served as Home Secretary under Vajpayee government

Former IAS officer Anil Baijal is all set to be appointed as next Lieutenant Governor of Delhi as President Pranab Mukherjee gave his approval on Wednesday.

There was no official communication from the President’s House till Wednesday night but External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj posted a tweet welcoming Mr. Baijal as the Lt. Governor of Delhi.

Mr. Baijal, a 1969 batch IAS officer of U.T cadre, served as Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He is currently associated with the Vivekananda International Foundation.

